Vikings say Bradbury out, 2 others questionable for Eagles game

The Minnesota Vikings will be without at least one starting offensive lineman for Thursday night’s game in Philadelphia.

The club’s final injury report on Wednesday ruled center Garrett Bradbury out for the game against the Eagles. He missed most of Minnesota’s season-opening loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, and Austin Schlottmann is again expected to fill in for Bradbury.

Additionally, starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who missed some time in the Tampa game and was limited in practice throughout the week due to an ankle injury, is listed as questionable, as is edge rusher Marcus Davenport, the free agent signing who missed the Buccaneers game due to his own ankle injury.

Minnesota has historically struggled in Philadelphia, and the Eagle defensive line is among the best in the league, so it could be a serious blow to the Vikings if Darrisaw is unable to go.

The Eagles accounted for the three quickest defenders by interior pass rush get-off in Week 1 (min. 15 pass rushes):



🥇 Jalen Carter: 0.68 seconds

🥈 Fletcher Cox: 0.72 seconds

🥉 Milton Williams: 0.72 seconds#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ReL7NFchqH — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 12, 2023

After Philadelphia, the Vikings will match up against the Chargers, with early-season games against the Chiefs, 49ers and division-rival Bears also looming.