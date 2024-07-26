Vikings S Harrison Smith: “Still plan on making a lot of plays”

Six-time Pro Bowler Harrison Smith is back for a 13th season, ready to lead the Vikings’ defensive backs.

He was named an All-Pro in 2017 and 2018. As for 2024, Smith told KSTP Sports, “Still plan on making a lot of plays.”

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with the Hitman***

Smith enters the 2024 season with 1,039 career tackles, 34 interceptions, 86 passes defensed, 12 forced fumbles, and he has returned four interceptions for touchdowns.

In 2023, Smith had 93 tackles, broke up three passes, and forced a career-tying best three fumbles.

Smith has played his entire career for the Vikings, and one day is expected to be in their Ring of Honor. A case will also be made for Smith to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He was the 29th overall pick of the first round in 2012 by the Vikings, and has made a large impact ever since.