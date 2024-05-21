Vikings S Harrison Smith, QB Sam Darnold talk after Tuesday’s Organized Team Activity

Following Tuesday’s Vikings Organized Team Activity (OTA), safety Harrison Smith and quarterback Sam Darnold spoke with KSTP Sports at TCO Performance Center.

The pair tackled several topics, ranging from dealing with free agency, rookie QB J.J. McCarthy’s development so far, and what they’ve been doing during the offseason.

***Click the video box above to watch Smith and Darnold meet with reporters on May 21st***

The Vikings have a mandatory mini-camp in early June. OTAs are voluntary. In other words, not every player is present right now in Eagan.

The Vikings open the 2024 season on September 8th at the New York Giants.