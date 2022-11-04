Vikings rule Tomlinson out; Dantzler, Nailor questionable

The Minnesota Vikings will be missing a big presence in the middle of the defense this weekend.

Friday, the team said defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson will miss Sunday’s game against Washington due to a calf injury suffered in last weekend’s game.

Additionally, the team ruled cornerback Cam Dantzler, Sr., and wide receiver Jalen Nailor as questionable for Sunday.

Nailor has been dealing with an illness this week that kept him out of practice while Dantzler was limited due to a neck injury.

The good news for Minnesota is wide receiver Adam Thielen and edge Za’Darius Smith are both on track to play Sunday after nursing knee injuries this week.

Minnesota is looking to win its sixth straight game going into the matchup against the Commanders, who have won three straight.