Vikings rule out Evans, Tomlinson; Smith questionable

The Minnesota Vikings will be without at least two defensive players for Sunday’s game against Dallas.

Friday, the team ruled out cornerback Akayleb Evans and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson.

Evans has been in concussion protocols since leaving last weekend’s game in Buffalo early. Tomlinson is still recovering from a calf injury suffered several weeks ago.

Additionally, the Vikings listed edge rusher Za’Darius Smith as questionable against the Cowboys. He’s dealing with a knee injury but participated in practices this week on a limited basis.

The good news for Minnesota is star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who was limited this week due to a toe injury, appears to be on track to play Sunday, as does left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was also in concussion protocols but practiced on a limited basis near the end of the week.

Minnesota is going for its eighth consecutive win Sunday when the Cowboys come to town. At 8-1 and a Green Bay loss Thursday night, the Vikings have a chance to push their lead in the NFC North race to 5.5 games with a win.