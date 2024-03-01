Vikings release RB Alexander Mattison

The Minnesota Vikings have released running back Alexander Mattison, a source confirmed to KSTP Sports on Thursday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the roster move.

Mattison put up 700 rushing yards, 30 receptions and three total touchdowns for the Vikings in 16 games last season.

The Vikings signed Mattison in free agency before the 2023 season. He had one year left on a two-year contract. There was a $2.75M guarantee trigger date of March 15. The Vikings will now save having to make that payment.