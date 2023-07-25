Vikings ready to open training camp on Wednesday

nbsp;

Vikings players continue to report to TCO Performance Center in Eagan for the start of training camp on Wednesday. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Kevin O’Connell, Kirk Cousins and Harrison Smith chatted with the media on Tuesday ahead of kicking off training camp.

The Vikings practice Wednesday through Saturday this week. Saturday’s practice is the first one open to the public. Saturday’s practice is from 2:15p.m. to 4:15p.m. at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.