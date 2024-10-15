Vikings ready for 12-game grind following bye week

The Vikings returned to practice on Monday following their bye week. Noteworthy was seeing RB Aaron Jones moving around. He was listed as week-to-week after suffering a hip injury two Sundays ago in the win in London over the Jets.

OL Dalton Risner (back) was activated off injured reserve, and TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) continues to work his way back onto the 53-man roster. We’ll have a better feel on Wednesday if Hockenson will make his season debut Sunday vs. Detroit, or perhaps five days later at the L.A. Rams.

KSTP Sports spoke with LB Jonathan Greenard, S Josh Metellus, and CB Shaq Griffin in the locker room on Monday.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Greenard, Metellus, and Griffin***

The 5-0 Vikings take on the 4-1 Lions Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. First place in the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the NFC are on the line.

Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is likely done playing this year because of the leg injury he sustained against the Cowboys, but surgery to repair his fractured tibia and fibula “went great” and Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday he isn’t ready to declare him out for the season.

The Lions were leading 34-6 at the time of the injury to Hutchinson, who entered the game as the NFL leader in sacks with 6 1/2.