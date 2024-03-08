Vikings reach new deal with TE Mundt

Less than a week before the start of the new league year, the Minnesota Vikings have reached an agreement to keep one of their pending free agents around.

Friday, the club said it agreed to terms with tight end Johnny Mundt on a new contract. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed but a source told KSTP Sports it’s for one year and $2.5 million.

Mundt was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old is entering his seventh NFL season and third with Minnesota after latching on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017, where he worked with Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell.

Last season, Mundt played in all 17 Vikings games, tallying a career-high 172 yards on 17 catches but is also valued for his blocking ability. For his career, he has 46 catches for 405 yards and two touchdowns across 81 games.

The Vikings have several other players, including key starters in Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter, who are also set to hit free agency next week.