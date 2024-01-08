Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: Money won’t be deciding factor in free agency come March

Holding court for perhaps the final time in the Vikings locker room on Monday, quarterback Kirk Cousins was asked about his pending free agency. His contract is set to expire in mid-March.

“At this point in my career, the dollars are not what it’s about,” Cousins said.

Cousins noted that he’s progressing well, coming back from his Achilles repair surgery in November. He’s expected to ramp up to running in February.

Cousins is nearly two-and-a-half months removed from that fateful plant of his right foot at Lambeau Field on Oct. 29.

Even at age 35, he continued to ascend as a passer in coach Kevin O’Connell’s complicated system. His completion rate (69.5 percent) at the time of the injury was the third best of his career and fifth in the league in 2023. He was tied for the NFL lead in touchdown passes (18), second in passing yards (2,331) and third in passer rating (103.8).