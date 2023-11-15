Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and other players serve up Thanksgiving meals to Twin Cities families at Salvation Army

Minnesota Vikings players and their families including QB Kirk Cousins, QB Nick Mullens, RT Brian O’Neill, LS Andrew DePaola, and P Ryan Wright were among those in attendance to serve Twin Cities families a hot Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday at the St. Paul Salvation Army.

DePaola took time to talk with the media about the significance and importance of events like this, and what it’s like having an injured Cousins helping those in need.

Additionally, there were be kid-friendly activities for children to enjoy throughout the evening.