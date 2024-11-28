Vikings QB Darnold on Daniel Jones joining team and upcoming game against Arizona

The Minnesota Vikings are adding another quarterback to the roster: Daniel Jones, another former first-round pick, just like Sam Darnold.

“I’m very happy to be able to be teammates with him,” Darnold said Wednesday about Jones joining the Vikings and the quarterback room. “I’ve spent some time with him in the past, great guy,” said Darnold.

The Giants drafted Jones 6th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft but cut him this week, making him a free agent.

According to the NFL Network, the Vikings will pay Jones $100,800 the rest of this season if he remains on the practice squad. That would go up if he’s promoted to the 53-man active roster – a number ESPN reports would max out at $375,000.

Jones signed a 4-year, $160-million extension with the Giants the offseason after he guided New York to a first-round playoff win over the Vikings.

The Giants are still obligated to pay Jones the remaining $11.7 million on the guaranteed deal he signed there. He also had a $23 million injury guarantee built into his deal with the Giants, which surely factored into their decision to release him.