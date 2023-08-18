Vikings QB Cousins praises RB Chandler, opines on importance of joint practices with Titans

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins met with reporters in Eagan ahead of Thursday’s second joint practice with the Titans.

He touched on the solid day backup RB Ty Chandler had in Wednesday’s first joint practice, the importance of getting different defensive looks, and if it matters whether they win the practice day.

Cousins won’t play in Saturday’s preseason game vs. Tennessee at U.S. Bank Stadium, although he noted that there are benefits to seeing real action before the season opener Sept. 10. But within the same breath acknowledged the logic behind 1st team QBs not playing in the preseason.

One injury note from Thursday: Rookie CB Mekhi Blackmon left early with what appeared to be a left shoulder injury. Good news: A source confirmed to KSTP that Blackmon will be ok and escaped suffering a serious injury.