Vikings locker room interviews, Sept. 12: RB Mattison, RT O’Neill, others preview game vs. Eagles

Before their trip to Philly for Thursday’s game, several Vikings players spoke with KSTP Sports on Tuesday.

RB Alexander Mattison, RT Brian O’Neill, rookie CB Mekhi Blackmon, CB Akayleb Evans, S Jay Ward, and S Cam Bynum are ready for the quick turnaround.

***Click the video box above to watch the interviews ***

LT Christian Darrisaw (ankle), C Garrett Bradbury (back), and LB Marcus Davenport (ankle) are battling injuries for the Vikings.

CB James Bradberry (concussion) and LB Nakobe Dean (foot) are unlikely to play for Philadelphia.

Kickoff Thursday night is at 7:20 p.m. Central.