Vikings practice, Aug. 21: TE Hockenson deflects questions about absence and get to know new QB Ta’amu

After a day off the Vikings returned to the practice field on Monday. LB Danielle Hunter (excused absence) and CB/special teams standout Najee Thompson (undisclosed injury) didn’t take part. Safety Lewis Cine left practice early with an undisclosed injury.

Good news: WR Jordan Addison (concussion protocol) returned.

TE TJ Hockenson (ear infection), CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder), and LB Brian Asamoah (undisclosed injury) participated in the walk-through. Blackmon and Asamoah then continued their rehab on a side field.

Hockenson chatted with reporters, including KSTP’s Darren Wolfson, afterwards. He deflected questions about his absence and whether it has anything to do with his contract. He’s in the final year of his deal, with extension talks happening between his representation and the front office.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with Hockenson, RB Ty Chandler, WR KJ Osborn, and new QB Jordan Ta’amu***

Ta’Amu officially signed on Monday and will play on Saturday at US Bank Stadium vs. Arizona.

The Vikings practice again on Tuesday, then have joint practices with Arizona Wednesday and Thursday in Eagan.