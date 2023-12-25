WATCH: Vikings postgame locker room interviews following home loss vs. Lions

The Vikings no longer control their playoff chances. They have to win out vs. Green Bay and at Detroit, plus have the Seahawks (vs. Steelers, at Cardinals) or Rams (at Giants, at 49ers) lose once. The latter seems probable, but winning out seems monumental.

After moving to 7-6 and the 6-seed in the NFC after the Dec. 10 win at Las Vegas, the Vikings have dropped two straight games.

They’re now 2-5 at home this year, which is hard to fathom, after a 30-24 loss Sunday vs. the Lions. Detroit clinched the NFC North with the win.

Sunday was the 5th game this year that the Vikings turned the ball over three or more times. No surprise: They’re 0-5 in those games.