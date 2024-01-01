WATCH: Vikings postgame locker room interviews following home loss vs. Green Bay

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell benched starting quarterback Jaren Hall at halftime of Sunday night’s game against Green Bay with the Packers leading by 20 points and Minnesota’s playoff hopes dwindling.

Nick Mullens replaced Hall with the Vikings needing a victory to control its own postseason chances. Hall made his second career start but went 5 of 10 for 67 yards and two turnovers as Green Bay built a 23-3 lead.

The Packers went on to win 33-10, sending the Vikings to their 3rd straight loss.

KSTP Sports was in the Vikings’ locker room postgame and spoke with Mullens, LB/S Josh Metellus, LB Jordan Hicks, OL Dalton Risner, DL Harrison Phillips, CB Mekhi Blackmon, LB Ivan Pace Jr., and special teams ace Najee Thompson.

At 7-9, the Vikings aren’t actually eliminated from playoff contention, as crazy as that sounds. The Vikings need to win at Detroit Sunday, then have a few other teams lose. Detroit will have enough to play for with the noon kickoff, having the 2-seed in the NFC still in play.

Can the Vikings even give themselves a chance after losing three straight games?