Vikings players preview Arizona clash, homestretch of season

Last week’s game preparations against Chicago’s mobile quarterback Caleb Williams have come in handy as the Vikings prepare to face Arizona and their shifty QB Kyler Williams.

The Vikings into Sunday's game with a 9-2 record and riding a four-game win streak.

The Vikings into Sunday’s game with a 9-2 record and riding a four-game win streak. That win streak has come against four teams currently saddled with losing records. Things get tougher as the Vikings six remaining games include five opponents who have winning records.

After three straight road games, the Arizona game begins a stretch of three straight home games for the Vikings.

Watch the clip below to see cornerback Cam Bynum take us behind the scenes as a local restaurant called Kusina helped him bring a taste of his Filipino heritage to his teammates during this Thanksgiving weekend

#Vikings CB Cam Bynum gave us a peek behind the scenes at the TCO Center as local restaurant Kusina helped him bring a taste of his Filipino heritage to his teammates during the Thanksgiving weekend.



