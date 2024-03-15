Vikings pick up another 1st-round pick in trade with Houston

The Minnesota Vikings have been busy this week with the start of the free agency period but the team swung a trade for this year’s NFL Draft on Friday.

In a swap with Houston, the Vikings picked up another first-round pick in next month’s draft, possibly positioning themselves to move up even further to select a quarterback of the future to replace Kirk Cousins or take a swing at another high-level prospect.

Minnesota is sending its 2024 second-rounder (No. 42 overall), a 2024 sixth-rounder (No. 188 overall) and a 2025 second-round pick for Houston’s 2024 first-rounder (No. 23 overall) and 2024 seventh-rounder (No. 232 overall). It’s worth noting that next year, the Vikings could recoup multiple third-round draft picks as compensation for some of the free agents they lost this offseason, although none of that will be officially set until next year.

Following the move, the Vikings now have nine picks in this year’s draft:

1st Round — No. 11 overall

1st Round — No. 23 overall

4th Round — No. 108 overall

4th Round — No. 129 overall

5th Round — No. 157 overall

5th Round — No. 167 overall

6th Round — No. 177 overall

7th Round — No. 230 overall

7th Round — No. 232 overall

The 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Detroit the last weekend of April.