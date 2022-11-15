Vikings CB Patrick Peterson hosts turkey giveaway for 200 Twin Cities families

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson hosted his annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway on Monday in Burnsville. Peterson helped distribute 200 Thanksgiving meals to local families in need. He teamed up with the Open Door food pantry to make the holiday a reality for many people.

KSTP Sports was at Burnsville HS on Monday to chat with Peterson and see him bring smiles to those in need.

***Click the video box above to hear from Peterson and see footage from the event***

Peterson also touched on the memorable win Sunday in Buffalo. His interception in overtime sealed the Vikings’ 8-1 record.