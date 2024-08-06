Vikings owner Wilf: No extension talks yet for O’Connell, Adofo-Mensah

Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf met with reporters Tuesday in Eagan. He made it clear that there won’t be any contract extension talks with coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah until after this season. Both are entering the third year of four-year deals.

Wilf did acknowledge that he likes the direction the franchise is headed, and has high hopes for the 2024 season.

The Vikings open the 2024 season Sept. 8th at the New York Giants.