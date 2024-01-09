Vikings open locker room: Season review, injuries diagnosed, and looking ahead to offseason

Watch interviews with Vikings WR K.J. Osborn, OL Dalton Risner, OL Ed Ingram, CB Byron Murphy Jr., CB Mekhi Blackmon, LB Ivan Pace Jr., and QB Josh Dobbs.

The Vikings cleaned out their lockers earlier this week after wrapping up the season 7-10.

Of the above, Osborn, Risner, and Dobbs are set to be free agents.

Murphy Jr. noted that he suffered a knee injury on the third play of the mid-December game at Cincinnati. He said it’s a Grade 3 MCL tear, which takes 6-8 weeks to recover from. In other words, there wasn’t a chance for him to play in the final three games.