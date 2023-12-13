Vikings Mullens and Jefferson talk to media ahead of game at Cincinnati

Nick Mullens was named as the Vikings starting quarterback this week and wide receiver Justin Jefferson said he’ll play on Saturday. Both spoke with the media at the Vikings Performance Center in Eagan.

Mullens talked about sticking to a routine, feeling ready for Saturday, and how the support of Brett Favre and Kirk Cousins has helped him.

Justin Jefferson discussed his plan to play Saturday after suffering a chest injury against the Raiders. Jefferson also discussed taking the first ambulance ride of his life last weekend in Las Vegas, and how it felt to giveback to families in need yesterday with K.J. Osborn.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews Jefferson and Mullens***