Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw looking forward to allowing parents to retire following massive contract extension

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw met with reporters following walk-through on Wednesday, and noted how excited he is that his mom and dad will not need to work another day in their lives. After signing a 4-year contract extension that can be worth up to $113M, Darrisaw plans on allowing his parents to retire.

Darrisaw, the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Virginia Tech, will be under contract through the 2029 season. He has two years remaining on his rookie deal. Darrisaw will get $77 million guaranteed with $43.7 million due at signing, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said. The Vikings negotiated the contract with Rosenhaus, his brother Jason Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Darrisaw’s new deal will put him at or near the top of NFL offensive tackle contracts, depending on how the money is measured. Detroit’s Penei Sewell recently signed a four-year, $112 million extension.

According to Pro Football Focus, Darrisaw posted the third-highest pass block grade among offensive linemen who played at least 50% of offensive snaps in 2023. He was the second-highest graded offensive tackle overall in 2022 by PFF behind Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report