Vikings locker room, Sept. 11: Addison, Hockenson, Chandler, and Ingram interviews

Watch interviews from the Vikings locker room Monday with WR Jordan Addison, TE T.J. Hockenson, OL Ed Ingram, and RB Ty Chandler.

The 0-1 Vikings play at the 1-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

On the injury front, center Garrett Bradbury (back) was listed as a non-participant if the Vikings had practiced Monday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and linebacker Marcus Davenport (ankle) were listed as limited participants.

The Eagles’ defense will be down linebacker Nakobe Dean (foot) and could be down starting cornerback James Bradberry (concussion).