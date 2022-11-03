Vikings locker room media availability Thursday, Nov. 3

The 6-1 Vikings are on the road in week-9 at Washington. Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Patrick Peterson chatted with the media inside the Vikings’ locker room on Thursday.

The Vikings have won five straight games, and are off to their best start to a season since 2009.

Justin Jefferson is third in the NFL in receiving yards this season with 752, a large chunk of that has come in the last four games. Jefferson racked 506 yards over that stretch, but hasn’t scored a receiving touchdown since week-1 of the season. Jefferson addressed that during the media availability.

The Vikings and Commanders are scheduled to kickoff at noon Central Time on Sunday.