Vikings linebacker Hicks named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks has gotten a conference award for his performance in the team’s win Sunday over Chicago.

Hicks was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. It’s the second time he’s earned the honor, following Week 13 of the 2021 season when he also played the Bears but as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

He led the Vikings in tackles (10), hauled in his first interception of the year and returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown in Minnesota’s 19-13 win. He also became the first Viking since Orlando Thomas on Nov. 23, 1995, to have an interception and a fumble return touchdown in the same game, according to the team.

Now in his second season in Minnesota, Hicks is a team captain and has started all six games for the Vikings this year.

The Vikings (2-4) are back in action Monday night when the 5-1 San Francisco 49ers come to U.S. Bank Stadium.