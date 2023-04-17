Vikings safety Lewis Cine reflects on returning from injury and goals for this season

Minnesota Vikings second year safety Lewis Cine spoke with the media Monday morning on the first day of off-season workouts in Eagan.

Cine covered a range of topics including recovering from his injury last season in London and how helpful the staff has been helpful during his rehabilitation process.

He also discussed how it has been a marathon not a sprint to return, knowing what is expected of him, and his goals for the 2023 season.

Cine suffered a compound fracture of his left leg on Oct. 2 in a win over New Orleans. Cine was hurt while blocking for a punt return. The first round pick out of Georgia needed surgery and remained in London the week after the game, until he was cleared to fly home.