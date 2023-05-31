Vikings legends gather at annual Foundation golf fundraiser

nbsp;

If you wanted to see Hall of Fame football players, Prior Lake was almost as good as Canton on Wednesday morning as Vikings legends gathered to participate in the annual Vikings Foundation golf fundraiser.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews with Steve Hutchinson, Sidney Rice, John Randle and Randall McDaniel

Among the players at the Meadows at Mystic Lake for the event were Pro Football Hall of Famers Steve Hutchinson, Randall McDaniel, Paul Krause and John Randle.

They were joined by a collection of fellow Vikings alumni including Sidney Rice, Bernard Berrian, Joey Browner, Greg Coleman and Leo Lewis.

Vikings legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Hutchinson

Vikings legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Randle

Former Vikings receiver Sidney Rice

Click here for more information on the Vikings Foundation Golf Tournament

Vikings alumni gather for a photo at the 2023 Vikings Foundation Golf Tournament