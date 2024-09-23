Vikings LB Van Ginkel, CB Gilmore loving how defense is big reason for 3-0 start

KSTP Sports spoke with Vikings LB Andrew Van Ginkel and CB Stephon Gilmore on Monday in Eagan.

Coming into Sunday’s game, Houston star QB C.J. Stroud hadn’t thrown an interception since Week 11 last year, a string of over 265 throws. The Vikings picked Stroud off twice.

The Vikings lead the NFL with 16 sacks, the first team since the 2001 Saints to have 15+ sacks through the first three weeks.

The Vikings have only trailed through the first three games for just over three minutes — a 3-0 deficit Week 1 at NYG. They beat San Francisco and Houston, two playoff teams from last year, by going wire-to-wire.

The defense, with Van Ginkel and Gilmore a big part of it, is a big reason why they are one of just two unbeaten teams in the NFC. Seattle is the other.