Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr. named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

A Minnesota Viking has earned a weekly honor for his play against the Raiders.

The NFL announced rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14.

In the win over Las Vegas, Pace had a career-high 13 tackles, one sack and his first career interception, which sealed the win. The Vikings say Pace joined DeMeco Ryans as the only rookies to put up that stat line since 1994.

The undrafted rookie out of Cincinnati has played in all of Minnesota’s games this season, making nine starts. Through Week 14, he leads all NFL rookies with 67 tackles and joins Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 pick in the draft, as the only rookies with at least 2 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

The honor also makes Pace just the second Vikings rookie linebacker to win the weekly award and just the fifth Vikings rookie to earn the weekly defensive honor ever.

The Vikings are back in action Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals.