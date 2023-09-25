Vikings coach O’Connell confident right people in building to flip disappointing start to season

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters Monday afternoon in Eagan and expressed confidence in his staff and players that the disappointment of an 0-3 start can be flipped.

“I think we have the right people in this building. I think we have the right guys in that locker room,” O’Connell said. “I am very, very confident that we will push forward through this test collectively, individually, and really the best version of this team is still out in front of us.

“My job is to try and get us to that point. And that is pushing everybody in the building to embrace this as the challenge that it is, and ultimately attack it,” O’Connell added.

For the second straight day, O’Connell accepted blame for not telling QB Kirk Cousins to spike the ball at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. Cousins hurried to the line of scrimmage after 23 seconds went off the clock and a throw to TE T.J. Hockenson was bobbled and intercepted. That ended the game, a four point loss.

“The problem with that scenario was really he got bits and pieces of the call. If we were able to use our normal frequency and timing to get up and snap that ball off, we would have four chances to score. In hindsight, that’s purely on me,” O’Connell said. “I should’ve just clocked the ball and understand we’ll take our three downs from there to score.”

The Vikings are at Carolina Sunday in a battle of 0-3 teams.