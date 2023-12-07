Vikings linebacker Hicks details November compartment syndrome surgery

Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks was taken to Fairview Southdale hospital after Minnesota’s 27-19 win Nov. 12 against the New Orleans Saints and had an emergency surgery to alleviate pressure from a contusion in his shin.

Out since then, Hicks is now back in the Vikings locker room and hopeful to return to game action this season. He spoke on Thursday about the crazy experience, the excruciating pain he dealt with, and what he recalls riding in the ambulance.

***Click the video box above to watch Hicks answer questions about battling compartment syndrome***

Hicks has 87 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries while playing nearly every defensive snap for the Vikings this season before his injury.

Still on injured reserve, the earliest that Hicks could return is the Dec. 24 vs. Detroit.

Rookie Ivan Pace Jr. has filled in for Hicks.