Vikings top pick Jordan Addison reviews first day of rookie mini-camp

nbsp;

Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison came as advertised during Friday’s rookie mini-camp practice. His precise route-running and ability get in and out of breaks was on display.

KSTP Sports spoke with Addison following the practice.

***Click the video box above to watch Addison’s media session and to see him in action***

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, a former quarterback, enjoyed throwing Addison a few passes on Friday.

“Jordan’s been meeting over Zoom a little bit since we drafted him, obviously within the confines of the rules,” O’Connell said. “You can tell he’s a little bit ahead of a lot of the guys out on the field today, where he’s lining up, understanding exactly what that play means for what routes he has and how to go adjust once the pictures changes when that ball’s snapped. I thought Jordan had a really good day and just looks and feels the part, which is exactly what I expected out of him.”

Addison has not signed his standard 5-year rookie contract yet.