Vikings: Jefferson, Mattison questionable, 2 others out

Will the Minnesota Vikings get star wide receiver Justin Jefferson back for Sunday night’s game in Denver? It’s looking like a game-time decision.

Friday, the team listed Jefferson, running back Alexander Mattison, linebacker Brian Asamoah II, quarterback Nick Mullens and offensive lineman Chris Reed all as questionable for this weekend. Mullens and Reed, like Jefferson, just recently returned to practice from injured reserve.

Additionally, the Vikings ruled quarterback Jaren Hall and cornerback Akayleb Evans out for the game against the Broncos. Evans has been dealing with a calf injury while Hall was in concussion protocol after taking a big hit two weeks ago in Atlanta, although he did practice fully on Thursday.

Jefferson hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring against Kansas City on Oct. 8. He was limited in practice all week. Mattison, who left last Sunday’s game against the Saints and was in concussion protocol, was limited Thursday after not practicing earlier in the week.

The good news for the Vikings is quarterback Joshua Dobbs appears ready to go for the game in Denver. He practiced fully all week but was listed with an ankle injury. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver K.J. Osborn and defensive lineman Dean Lowry also appear good to go for Sunday night. Hockenson has been playing through a rib injury while Osborn also was in concussion protocol after taking a big hit against Atlanta two weeks ago. Lowry has missed the past two games after suffering a groin injury against Green Bay.

Denver (4-5) is hot coming into Sunday night’s game, having won its past three games — against Green Bay, Kansas City and Buffalo.

Minnesota (6-4) is also rolling, on a five-game winning streak and fighting for playoff positioning. As of Friday, the Vikings were two games behind Detroit in the NFC North but still ranked as the seventh seed in the playoff picture.