Video: Expectations high as Vikings begin 2023 training camp

nbsp;

Vikings training camp is underway in Eagan with fans arriving for Saturday’s practice. Then on Monday, action will ramp up when the full pads come on.

KSTP Sports will be at camp each and every day.

On Wednesday, we spoke with LBs Jordan Hicks and Brian Asamoah, DL Harrison Phillips, and TE T.J. Hockenson.

***Click the video box above to watch those interviews***

Notes from the 1st day from our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson:

Edge rusher Danielle Hunter is in Eagan, but didn’t come out to the field for walk-through or practice. While him not practicing isn’t a surprise, we weren’t sure if he’d come out and observe practice up-close. He’s seeking a reworked contract before doing team activities. WR Jordan Addison apologized for being cited going 140 mph last week. He made a nice catch over the middle after a brilliant pass by QB Kirk Cousins through traffic. CB Joejuan Williams received 1st team reps. 2nd year players WR Jalen Nailor and LB Luiji Vilain have the coaching staff excited.

The Vikings will be back on the field for practice No. 2 Thursday at 2:15 p.m.