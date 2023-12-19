Vikings host Winter Wonderland event ahead of Christmas

Members of the Vikings offensive line and injured quarterback Kirk Cousins hosted the team’s annual Winter Wonderland event Monday night at the Vikings Museum in Eagan.

The players had an evening of fun winter activities with children and young adults from The Link. The Link was founded in 1991 by former Vikings players Jim Marshall and Oscar Reed to support youth in North Minneapolis who were affected by crime, poverty, and homelessness. UNRL donated winter hats and SCHEELS donated winter coasts to guests in attendance.

***Click video box for interviews with Kirk Cousins and Ed Ingram***