Vikings host “Team Up to Give Back” event for kids at TCO Stadium

The Vikings hosted 800 elementary school students for a “Team Up to Give Back” at TCO Stadium.

Click the video box on this page to watch interviews with Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Philips and wide receiver Jordan Addison about interacting with kids at the Team Up to Give Back event as well as their preparations ahead of the team’s first minicamp session of the summer

Kids were able to run through football activities on the Vikings practice field, and select books to take home from a book fair sponsored by U.S. Bank.