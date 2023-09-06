Vikings host Back-to-School Field Day for Twin Cities youth

The tradition of Vikings ‘Community Tuesdays’ continues into the 2023 season as a number of players welcomed Twin Cities youth and their families to TCO Performance Center. It was a fun afternoon, with shoes and backpacks given out, and plenty of autographs.

DL Harrison Phillips and LB Brian Asamoah took time to speak with the media about the importance of events like ‘Back-to-School Field Day’ and what it’s like to give back to the community.

***Click the video box above to watch the interviews***

WR K.J. Osborn will host a similar event on Friday afternoon at the Jerry Gamble Boys and Girls Club.