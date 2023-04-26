Vikings hire new equipment manager after Dennis Ryan’s retirement

A week after the Minnesota Vikings’ longtime equipment manager retired, the team has announced his replacement.

Dennis Ryan retired after 47 years with the organization. He was one of two people to hold the title of the team’s equipment manager.

His successor is Mike Parson, who worked for the Houston Texans from 2008-2020, including as the club’s equipment manager from 2015-2020. Prior to that, he interned with the New Orleans Saints and then was their equipment manager from 2004-2007.

The Vikings also announced the following staff members: