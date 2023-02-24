Vikings hire 2 new coaches, give 1 a new role

The Minnesota Vikings have announced three staffing changes for the 2023 season.

Friday, the team added:

Grant Udinski as an assistant quarterbacks coach.

Lance Bennett as a defensive quality control coach.

Mike Siravo as an inside linebackers coach.

Udinski spent 2022 with Minnesota as an assistant to the head coach/special projects. Prior to that, he served as a coaching assistant for Carolina.

Bennett joins the team as a defensive quality control coach after previously serving as an assistant to the head coach for Brian Flores in Miami from 2019-21. Flores was hired as Minnesota’s defensive coordinator earlier this month.

Siravo comes to the Vikings after spending three seasons in Carolina; two as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach and one year as a linebacker coach. The Vikings say Siravo has 20 total years of coaching experience between college and the pros.