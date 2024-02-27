Vikings hire 16-season NFL veteran Josh McCown as new quarterbacks coach

The biggest question of the Vikings offseason remains who will be under center as quarterback when the new season begins, but we now know who’ll be that player’s immediate supervisor.

The Vikings hired 16-year NFL veteran Josh McCown as quarterbacks coach on Tuesday.

The #Vikings have named Josh McCown as quarterbacks coach and Chris O'Hara as pass game specialist.



February 27, 2024

McCown succeeds Chris O’Hara, who’s being promoted to Vikings’ pass game specialist.

He has interviewed multiple times for NFL coach vacancies the last several years.

McCown spent 18 total seasons in pro football with 12 different NFL teams and one season in the United Football League.

After Arizona selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he appeared in 102 NFL ames and made 76 starts.

McCown has a handful of ties to the Vikings. He played with the Cleveland Browns in 2015 and 2016, and had current Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell as his quarterback coach in 2015.

McCown and Kirk Cousins are both represented by agent Mike McCartney.

According to ESPN Draft expert Jordan Reid, upon retiring from the NFL McCown was an assistant coach at Myers Park High School in Charlotte where he coached Drake Maye – one of this year’s prospective first-round quarterback selections.

In 2019, Josh McCown was an assistant Coach at Myers Park High School in Charlotte.

The QB there at the time? Drake Maye.



February 27, 2024