Vikings locker room, Jan. 4: LB Jordan Hicks hopes to be back next season

Vikings quarterbacks have accounted for 26 turnovers this season, tied for the most in the NFL. Nick Mullens was responsible for four of those in the Dec. 24 loss vs. Detroit. But after rookie Jaren Hall’s struggles last Sunday vs. Green Bay, Mullens is back in as the starter.

KSTP Sports spoke with Mullens, LB Jordan Hicks, and WR/PR Brandon Powell on Thursday.

Hicks, who is a free agent in March, made it clear he very much hopes to be back.

Like Hicks, Powell is a pending free agent and also wants to return.

Albeit a minimal chance, the Vikings can still make the playoffs. They need to end their 3-game losing streak and win Sunday at Detroit. In addition, Chicago has to beat Green Bay, Arizona has to beat Seattle, and either Atlanta has to beat New Orleans or Carolina has to beat Tampa.

The Vikings have gone from 7-6 to 7-9.