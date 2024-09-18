Vikings coach O’Connell: Jefferson is “minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour” for participation this week

The most notable part of Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s weekly Wednesday press availability involved Justin Jefferson’s thigh injury.

O’Connell said the team is, “hoping to get him a little more work throughout the week as we progress forward” and “Justin’s very much looking forward to getting an opportunity to play so we can avoid any setbacks or things like that throughout the week.”

He added, “Hoping to have (Jefferson and Jordan Addison), but long way to go ’til Sunday.”

Regarding Addison’s ankle injury, O’Connell was less optimistic saying Addison is better described as still being “day-to-day”.

O’Connell’s comments also included praise for former Viking edge rusher Danielle Hunter, who will return to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday for the first time as a member of the Houston Texans.

He also cited several factors that have helped quarterback Sam Darnold succeed in his first two games as a Viking.