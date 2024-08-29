Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah discusses initial 53-man roster

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah met with reporters, including KSTP Sports, on Thursday in Eagan. He, along with his staff, set their initial 53-man roster earlier this week. One change has already taken place: QB Jaren Hall was waived on Thursday and veteran QB Brett Rypien was signed.

Adofo-Mensah mentioned that he hopes to re-sign Hall to the practice squad. He also touched on the top of the 2022 draft class, which has seen CB Andrew Booth Jr. traded to Dallas and S Lewis Cine waived, and since joining the Bills practice squad.

The kick returner Week 1 at the Giants will be RB Myles Gaskin, Adofo-Mensah said. Currently on the practice squad, Gaskin can be elevated to active on gameday Sept. 8th.

NEW FACES: QB Sam Darnold, CB Stephon Gilmore, RB Aaron Jones, K Will Reichard, CB Shaquill Griffin, OLB Jonathan Greenard, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB Dallas Turner, LB Blake Cashman, DL Jerry Tillery.

KEY DEPARTURES: QB Kirk Cousins, DE Danielle Hunter, RB Alexander Mattison, WR K.J. Osborn, K Greg Joseph, LB Jordan Hicks, OLB D.J. Wonnum, OLB Marcus Davenport, QB Joshua Dobbs, DL Dean Lowry.