Vikings GM Adofo-Mensah talks Cousins surgery and QB situation moving forward

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, and head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the media Wednesday afternoon about their quarterback situation moving forward this season.

Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending torn Achillies injury on Sunday in Green Bay. Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings traded for quarterback Joshua Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday, and by Wednesday, Dobbs was in the building absorbing practice.

“When you have a quarterback injury in the NFL, your phone becomes the most popular phone I think in the Minnesota area,” said Adofo-Mensah. “There were a lot of options, but again this whole time we stuck to our guns, what we are trying to do, what we are trying to get to.”

Kevin O’Connell told the media this week that rookie Jaren Hall will start this Sunday at Atlanta. Hall finished the game against the Packers after Cousins’ injury.

“To me, it’s about execution, it’s about doing the little things right around Jaren,” O’Connell said about not overwhelming Hall in his upcoming first NFL start. “Allowing him to feel like he’s in a position he can go out and do his job.”

The Vikings have won three straight games and are back to a five-hundred record at 4-4.

Josh Dobbs was in the building, watching, absorbing.

Hall completed 3 of 4 passes for 23 yards, including a 16-yard pass on a key third down to T.J. Hockenson, but was also strip-sacked inside the Minnesota 20, leading to a turnover.

New quarterback Dobbs played in eight games this season for the Cardinals.