Vikings finalize training camp schedule; 9 practices open to fans

Minnesota Vikings training camp is just over six weeks away and its schedule is now set.

This year’s camp schedule features nine practices open to fans from July 27 through Aug. 8.

All practices are free for season ticket members and attendees under 18 or $5 for adults, except for the night practice on Aug. 5, which will cost $10 for adults and $5 for those under 18 (kids under 3 feet tall are free).

Anyone wanting to attend a practice must have a digital ticket ahead of time to get in. The Vikings say 4,000 tickets will be available each day, and a complete list of practice dates and times will be finalized at a later time.

Camp will once again feature organized autograph sessions with Vikings players for kids under 18, and several other fan activities are also planned. Parking is $10 in advance or $20 at the gate, and rideshare drop-offs and pick-up spots are also available.

For more information about training camp, click here.