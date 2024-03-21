Vikings FB CJ Ham to host Thielen’s charity softball game at CHS Field

The annual charity softball game to benefit the foundation of Minnesota native and former Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will return to the home of the St. Paul Saints again this spring.

The Annual Thielen Foundation Softball Game was hosted by Vikings safety Harrison Smith last year after Thielen signed with Carolina and couldn’t attend the event.

This year, Vikings fullback C.J. Ham will host the game at CHS Field, which will benefit both the Thielen Foundation and Ham Family Scholarship Fund.

“I had a blast playing in the game last year,” Ham said. “I’m honored to be hosting this year and am looking forward to engaging with fans who are giving back to this community by attending.”

Tickets for the third annual event are available online, and the game is set for May 30. Sponsorships are also available and include tickets to a VIP reception and a meet-and-greet with Ham, event organizers say.

In addition to the game, which is slated for a 7 p.m. start, the event will also feature a home run derby, in-game giveaways, a silent auction and raffle.