Vikings extend DT Harrison Phillips through 2026 season

Veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings.

The 28-year-old lineman, who was set to become a free agent in March, is guaranteed $13 million over the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Phillips celebrated the signing on Tuesday, posting on X, “To God be the Glory! #SkolVikings.”

Phillips has started every game since he joined the Vikings in 2022, and he put up a career-high 44 solo tackles and 48 assisted tackles last year. He was also the team’s 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.