Vikings DL Marcus Davenport loving intensity on display during OTAs

The Vikings began Organized Team Activities this week, a different phase of their off-season training. Reporters were invited to Tuesday’s workout, which saw the intensity ramp up, especially on the defensive side. That might have something to do with new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

KSTP Sports spoke with new Vikings defensive lineman Marcus Davenport about that, his lackluster 2022 season for New Orleans, and more.

Notable absences from Tuesday’s voluntary workout: WR Justin Jefferson, LB Danielle Hunter, RB Dalvin Cook, LB Jordan Hicks, and S Harrison Smith.

First round pick WR Jordan Addison was there, but sat out. He declined comment on why he was not participating when approached by Hubbard Broadcasting entity Skor North.

The Vikings have a mandatory mini-camp in mid-June.